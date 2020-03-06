Earl R. Jaspersen, 84, of Clear Lake, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Memorial services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Inurnment will be in Concord Township Cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 P.M., Sunday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4 th St., in Garner.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Cataldo

Funeral Home 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com