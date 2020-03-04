West Hancock Moves to the Semis

A fast start for the #7 seed, Logan-Magnolia, is overcome by the West Hancock Eagles to advance to the semifinals.
Lo-Mo scored the first seven points of the game before Riley Hiscocks finally got the Eagles on the board with a three at 6:03 mark. The Eagles ended the first quarter on a 16-6 run, and never stopped running after that.
The Panthers got to within one point at 3:55 mark in the second quarter, but that was as close as it got. West Hancock led by 9 points at halftime, 16 points at the end of the third, and won the quarterfinal game by 26 points, 57-31.
The #2 seed Eagles will now play #3 North Linn who won its Class 2A quarterfinal over #6 Western Christian, 49-44. North Linn is 23-2 on the year and has only lost to state tournament teams #1 2A Cascade 63-40 and #2 1A Marquette Catholic 60-40.
Coach Sonius – Injury update
Coach Sonius – Game Keys
Coach Sonius – Amanda Chizek
Coach Sonius – Third Quarter
Scoring leaders
Rachel Leerar WH 15 points
Kennedy Kelly WH 12 Points
Amanda Chizek double-double WH 10 points 10 rebounds
Emilie Thompson LM 10 points
Box Score
Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total
Logan-Magnolia 13 8 1 9 31
West Hancock 16 14 8 19 57
Team Stats
WH
FG 21-51 41.2%
3 7-25 28%
FT 8-10 80%
LM
FG 9-33 27.3%
3 3-13 23.1%
FT 10-16 62.5%
Points in the paint – Points off T/O – 2nd Chance – Fast Break- Bench
LM 8 0 2 2 6
WH 28 16 12 4 14
Click a picture to see them all –