West Hancock Moves to the Semis

A fast start for the #7 seed, Logan-Magnolia, is overcome by the West Hancock Eagles to advance to the semifinals.

Lo-Mo scored the first seven points of the game before Riley Hiscocks finally got the Eagles on the board with a three at 6:03 mark. The Eagles ended the first quarter on a 16-6 run, and never stopped running after that.

The Panthers got to within one point at 3:55 mark in the second quarter, but that was as close as it got. West Hancock led by 9 points at halftime, 16 points at the end of the third, and won the quarterfinal game by 26 points, 57-31.

The #2 seed Eagles will now play #3 North Linn who won its Class 2A quarterfinal over #6 Western Christian, 49-44. North Linn is 23-2 on the year and has only lost to state tournament teams #1 2A Cascade 63-40 and #2 1A Marquette Catholic 60-40.

Coach Sonius – Injury update

Coach Sonius – Game Keys

Coach Sonius – Amanda Chizek

Coach Sonius – Third Quarter

Scoring leaders

Rachel Leerar WH 15 points

Kennedy Kelly WH 12 Points

Amanda Chizek double-double WH 10 points 10 rebounds

Emilie Thompson LM 10 points

Box Score

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total

Logan-Magnolia 13 8 1 9 31

West Hancock 16 14 8 19 57

Team Stats

WH

FG 21-51 41.2%

3 7-25 28%

FT 8-10 80%

LM

FG 9-33 27.3%

3 3-13 23.1%

FT 10-16 62.5%

Points in the paint – Points off T/O – 2nd Chance – Fast Break- Bench

LM 8 0 2 2 6

WH 28 16 12 4 14

