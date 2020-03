This Week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a sophomore at Forest City High School. Carter Bruckhoff hit the game-winning shot on Tuesday against Osage with just 14-seconds left in overtime. Bruckhoff was 4-5 from long-range scoring 16 total points to help Foret City to another substate game. On Saturday in the substate game, Bruckhoff scored four points. Congrulations to this week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week.