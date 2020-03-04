Local Athletes Ink Future Plans

February and early March has been busy for local athletes making their future academic and athletic career plans official.

February 14th – Bennett Eaton, Lake Mills – Football

Lake Mills Senior, Bennett Eaton, signed to play football for Waldorf University. Eaton recorded 14 tackles for the 4-5 Bulldogs this past fall. Eaton also recovered a fumble, returned 11 kickoffs – one for an 85-yard TD, and one punt for 17 yards.

Eaton will have a familiar face on campus in former Lake Mills standout, Zach Throne –

Eaton looks to learn from the older guys –

February 21st – Sam Umbarger, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Football

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Senior, Sam Umbarger, signed to play football for Waldorf University. Umbarger will play linebacker for the Warriors next season. This season for the 5-4 Cardinals, Umbarger recorded a team-high 62 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 6.5 sacks. He also recorded 12 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.

March 4th – Chet Helming, Lake Mills – Basketball

Lake Mills Senior, Chet Helming, signed to play basketball for Waldorf University. Helming has been a key part of the Bulldogs incredible run this season that will end at Wells Fargo Arena. Helming is averaging 19.4 pts/g, shooting nearly 50% from the field, and 75 % from the free-throw line for the 23-2 Bulldogs. Lake Mills is the #1 seed in Class 1A and will open its state-run on Monday morning at 11:15 am on KIOW.

March 4th – Blake Storby, Lake Mills – Football

Lake Mills Senior, Blake Storby, will play his college football at Luther College in Decorah. Storby recorded 25 tackles for Lake Mills this past fall. He also recorded 3 tackles for loss, 2 solo sacks, and an interception, that he took to the house from 45-yards out, and a fumble recovery. He will join former Bulldog, Tommy Kaktis, who played his first year with the Norse this past season.

Storby and Helming Photo Credit – Jim Boehmer

Zarren Egesdal is the Sports Director of KIOW/KHAM. Do you have a story idea? Contact him at 641-585-1073 or zarren@coloffmedia.com