Local Athletes Ink Future Plans

March 4, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on Local Athletes Ink Future Plans

February and early March has been busy for local athletes making their future academic and athletic career plans official. 

February 14th – Bennett Eaton, Lake Mills – Football 

Lake Mills Senior, Bennett Eaton, signed to play football for Waldorf University. Eaton recorded 14 tackles for the 4-5 Bulldogs this past fall. Eaton also recovered a fumble, returned 11 kickoffs – one for an 85-yard TD, and one punt for 17 yards. 

Eaton will have a familiar face on campus in former Lake Mills standout, Zach Throne –

Eaton looks to learn from the older guys –   

February 21st – Sam Umbarger, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Football 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Senior, Sam Umbarger, signed to play football for Waldorf University. Umbarger will play linebacker for the Warriors next season. This season for the 5-4 Cardinals, Umbarger recorded a team-high 62 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 6.5 sacks. He also recorded 12 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery. 

 

March 4th – Chet Helming, Lake Mills – Basketball 

Lake Mills Senior, Chet Helming, signed to play basketball for Waldorf University. Helming has been a key part of the Bulldogs incredible run this season that will end at Wells Fargo Arena. Helming is averaging 19.4 pts/g, shooting nearly 50% from the field, and 75 % from the free-throw line for the 23-2 Bulldogs. Lake Mills is the #1 seed in Class 1A and will open its state-run on Monday morning at 11:15 am on KIOW. 

 

March 4th – Blake Storby, Lake Mills – Football 

Lake Mills Senior, Blake Storby, will play his college football at Luther College in Decorah. Storby recorded 25 tackles for Lake Mills this past fall. He also recorded 3 tackles for loss, 2 solo sacks, and an interception, that he took to the house from 45-yards out, and a fumble recovery. He will join former Bulldog, Tommy Kaktis, who played his first year with the Norse this past season.  

Storby and Helming Photo Credit – Jim Boehmer

