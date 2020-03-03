Waldorf Junior Jennet Hojanazarova Accepted to Asian Future Leaders Forum and Summer Internship for Breast Cancer Research at Harvard

Junior Biology student Jennet Hojanazarova was accepted to the Harvard Project for Asian and International Relations (HPAIR) Conference, February 14-18, 2020 on Harvard campus and has also received a rare opportunity to participate in an internship with the Center for Cancer Immunology at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center and Harvard Medical School.

HPAIR is described as an international gathering for the leaders of tomorrow, and is Harvard’s largest annual Asian student conference, which creates a venue for exchange of ideas, and facilitates discussions of the economic, political, and social issues of greatest importance to the Asia-Pacific region. It brings together top students from universities around the world with current leaders in government, business, culture, science and engineering, and academia. The conference theme for 2020 is “Striking a Balance: Vision for a Conflicted World”.

The Conference has six tracks: Arts, Media, & Culture, Energy & Environmental Sustainability, Global Markets & Economy, Governance & Geopolitics, Science & Technology, and Social Policy & Justice.

Hojanazarova participated in a highly competitive selection process requiring essays, a video, and interviews, to be accepted in the Science & Technology track.

In addition, this coming summer, Hojanazarova has the rare opportunity of joining a large multidisciplinary lab in the Center for Cancer Immunology at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center and Harvard Medical School. This lab is pioneering work into helping the immune system recognize and target cancers at much earlier stages than is currently possible. Success in this research could open the doors to effective prevention of cancer or treatment of cancer in more tractable stages.

To participate, Hojanazarova needs to raise funding for living expenses and stipend by March 4, 2020. The estimate provided by the Center for Cancer Immunology is $7000. Family and friends have established a GoFundMe page.

For more information regarding the fund raising efforts, please visit the Waldorf University Alumni Association Facebook page.