IGHSAU State Basketball Day 1 Recap

The Clear Lake Lions are in the semifinal for the first time in school history. The second-seeded Lions felt the pressure of seventh-seeded Davenport Assumption in the first half, Clear Lake led 24-19 at halftime. The third quarter was all Clear Lake which proved to be the difference in the game. Clear Lake outscored Assumption 19 to 9 in the third and Assumption outscored Clear Lake 18-17, but wasn’t enough, Clear Lake 60 Assumption 46.

Clear Lake

Sara Faber 26 points

Darby Dodd 10 points

Assumption

Natalie Moore 17 points

Dawsen Dorsey 7 points

5A

#2 Iowa City High 59 #7 CR Prairie 40

#3 Johnston 75 #6 Southeast Polk 71

#1 Waukee 76 #8 Sioux City East 36

#5 Waterloo West 51 #4 Cedar Falls 49

3A –

#1 Dike-New Hartford 56 #8 Jesup 43

#5 North Polk 68 #4 Red Oak 40

