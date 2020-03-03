Hancock County Predicts $12 million in Road Projects

Hancock County’s Secondary Road Department is projecting a 5 year nearly 12 million dollar construction plan to repair or replace its roads, bridges and culverts. County Engineer Adam Clemons Monday presented the Hancock County Board of Supervisors a tally of the anticipated project costs.

Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach says most of the proposed secondary road improvements will be paid for by federal and state dollars.

So just what infrastructure will be under construction this year and next, Tlach describes a few of the big jobs.