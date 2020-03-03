Forest City High Excels in Large Group Event

Forest City Community High School competed in District Speech and Debate Championships and came home with numerous winners in the Large Group event. Josh Spargrove is the Speech and Debate Coach.

This past weekend, individual events took place in Osage with Forest City showing extremely well in a number of categories.

Not only is the varsity team seeing success, but the junior varsity is making great strides according to Spargrove.

Speech and Debate at the high school level begin with preparation and research. Students have to not only research their topics but in some cases, have to find a piece or pieces that work for them. Not all oratories, readings, and topics are useable or presentable and students have to find works that are comfortable and relatable to them. Students find out early if they can deliver their pieces all the way up to the state level.

Those who received the highest marks now qualify for state and will continue their preparations for that competition.