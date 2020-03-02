Wright County Board to Review AgriBusiness Park

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will have a short agenda today at the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion. Due to the construction being done in the basement of the Courthouse, the meeting will be held in the Economic Development Office in the basement of the Courthouse beginning at 9 am.

The first order of business is a 9:15 am conference call between the board, ISG Engineering, and Reilly Construction. They will look at the progress of the park and review future plans.

Wright County remains in the County Social Services Mental Health Region. It’s President, Bob Lincoln will visit the board today to discuss the state of the region and future plans for the currently 22 county region. The region serves mental health patients along with assisting in new cases. Lincoln will outline what programs that CSS is aligning with to better serve patients in Wright County. The update will begin at 9:30 am.

Sandy McGrath will address the board beginning at 10:30 am. McGrath is a member of the Environmental Health and Planning and Zoning departments. She will give the monthly update on the current status of the departments and how they currently are serving the public.