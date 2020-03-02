Worth County Supervisors to Discuss Projects

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9 am to go over several drainage projects and look at future planning of the I-35 and Highway 105 Subdivision. The project is across the interstate from the Diamond Joes Casino and the hope is to develop the land for future commercial use. Some property was acquired that would add to the size of the site, but the project is going slower than some would prefer. The county will discuss the project today.

The board will also review the status of PeopleService and their work with water and wastewater. Supervisors have placed this item on the agenda before and are looking to address it again today.

Jim Berge and Paul Norland will address the board on travel expenses outside of the county or state. Also addressed will be conflicts of interest when voting on wind power and tiling disputes.

Bob Perry will address the board on being a sanctuary county to avoid following gun laws.

The board will also hold a discussion with county department heads and hold budget discussions before adjourning for the day.