North Iowa Bulls Host Families of the Fallen

The North Iowa Bulls hosted Forest City-based Families of the Fallen in its third special jersey weekend of the year. (Read all about it here)

The Bulls swept the weekend series with two wins over Peoria and a Sunday victory over Wilmar. The two wins on Friday and Saturday also helped the Bulls wrap up the West Divison title and home-ice advantage in the playoffs.

The Bulls also announced that they have had record attendance at home games since moving downtown. In a release, the Bulls said, “Sunday’s game closed out a home slate that saw the Bulls average 1,242 fans, far and away the top mark in the North American Tier 3 Hockey League. The team’s average crowd in the second half of the season was 1,585, including three crowds of more than 2,000.” The Bulls have played 11 games at the new arena and eight of those crowds were at or above 1,400, which is more than could fit in the old area.

See the full photo gallery from the weekend below –