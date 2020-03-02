Loken Sentenced on Forgery and Possession Charges

Emily Loken of Britt was sentenced on the charge of “Forgery,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 2, 2019. Loken was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The fine was suspended. Loken was placed on probation for a period of 3 years to the Department of Correctional Services.

Loken was also sentenced on the charge of “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on August 27, 2019. Loken was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs.