Musician Todd Green will perform in Forest City for several different occasions. Although he will be playing as a part of the Waldorf Community Artist Series on Thursday, he will perform a pair of special “show and tell” events on Tuesday for grade school and high school students in the area.

Dr. Melanie Harms-Esplandoversees the Artist Series and says these events will allow students a glimpse of musical culture, as Green is bringing along over thirty instruments from all over the world.