There is Music in the Air in Garner

The Garner Hayfield Ventura Jazz Band recently placed 2nd in District Competition and now will advance to the Iowa Jazz Championships in Ames on April 7th. the group is under the direction of Jeff Griffen and will perform in concert on Monday at the high school auditorium at 7 pm. They will be joined by the Concert Band who will perform A Walk in the Morning Sun, To A Distant Place, A Fantasy on Yankee Doodle, and several other selections.

The Jazz Band will perform Stro’s Place, True North, Trofeo de Bolos, and other selections. The public is invited to attend the concert.

In Ventura, the Garner Hayfield Ventura Junior High Jazz Band will perform alongside the 7th & 8th Grade Concert Choir in a concert on Tuesday night at 7 pm. The concert will take place in the middle school auditorium. The Jazz Band is led by Nate Benzing and will perform Go Daddy-O, Bossa Madera, and other selections. Patricia Norman will lead the choir in various selections. The group is broken up into the Treble Clef Choir and the Bass Clef Choir. Each will sing four selections in the concert.