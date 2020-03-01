SUNDAY TALK: Guth on Welfare Program Fraud

|Many more bills were discussed and passed this week in the Iowa Legislature. You can look up and read any of these bills for yourself. If you go to legis.iowa.gov there will be a box to enter a bill number or keyword. If you search for a bill, you can find the bill in its current form as well as who sponsored it and where it is in the process from subcommittee to final passage and signature by the governor.
I will be at townhall meetings on Friday, March 6 at these locations: Eagle Grove Library at 8:30 AM; Clarion Train Depot at 10:00 AM; Belmond City Hall at 1:00 PM. I will also be in Estherville, Saturday, March 7 at 10:00 AM in the Wellness Center, during the Farm, Home, and Living Show.