Arleen F. Nagell, 66, of Jewell, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Jewell with Pastor Mark Peterson officiating.

Arleen’s family will host a Celebration of Life held from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Fuel, 223 North Main Street in Clarion.

