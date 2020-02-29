Lake Mills ‘ON TO STATE’ with Substate Victory

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The Lake Mills Bulldogs have been waiting 34-years for a return trip to state; that wait is now over. The Bulldogs defeated Turkey Valley 77-62 to advance to the Class 1A tournament.

The last run for the Bulldogs in 1986 came to an end in the first-round falling to, Tri-Center, the eventual runners-up. The Bulldogs also won the North Iowa Conference that year finishing the conference season 13-1. That conference championship put a stop to a three year run by Northwood-Kensett. The Bulldogs would go on to win the NIC the following year as well; with another 13-1 conference record.

In the win over Turkey Valley tonight, Lake Mills was led by senior Chett Helming and junior Caleb Bacon scored in double figures. Mason Fritz, Jackson Rice, Bennett Berger, Dashawn Linnen, and Colby Groe all on the score sheet. Turkey Valley was led by Ethan Leibold – also scoring in double figures was Eli Reicks and Keegan Balk.

The boys’ state basketball tournament will take place March 9th through 13th at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Lake Mills will now await their first-round opponent, we will have their tournament run on KIOW.