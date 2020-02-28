North Iowa Bulls set to Host Families of the Fallen

Families of the Fallen partnership weekend with the North Iowa Bulls is upon us.

The North Iowa Bulls, a Mason City-based hockey team that plays in the North American 3 Hockey League, is known for its community support. Throughout the season, on select weekends, the Bulls wear special jerseys that represent local non-profit organizations. Following the game on Saturday, of a usual Friday-Saturday doubleheader, the Bulls auction off the game-worn jerseys; money from the auction goes to the selected organization. The Bulls have been doing this program since the organization came to Mason City in 2011.

The Forest City-based Families of Fallen has a mission to support the families of those who have died in service to their community and country as members of the United States Armed Forces, law enforcement, fire departments, or emergency medical services.

Andy Klein is the organization’s president and co-founder –

A tip from a fellow law enforcement officer led the North Iowa Bulls to the Families of the Fallen.

The money raised from the auction will support the continued mission.

Earlier this month the Bulls publicly released a design of the jerseys – the design left everyone in shock.

The North Iowa Bulls are 33-7 2-0 this season and sit two points ahead of second-place in the West Divison. They, along with their opponent this weekend; the Peoria Mustangs, have already clinched a playoff spot. The Mustangs are 23-16 1-3 so far this season and sit just six points out of second place in the Central Division. The Bulls played the Mustangs back in September winning both games by a combined five points.

Puck drop for both Friday and Saturday is set for 7:30 pm. Tickets are available as you arrive at the box office or online at northiowabulls.com