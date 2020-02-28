Meeting on the Location of Armed Forces Historical Center Scheduled

Organizers of the Armed Forces Historical Center are hosting a public meeting on the proposed location of the facility. Dawn Arispe of the Heritage Park of North Iowa and an organizer of the center talked about the 10 am Saturday morning meeting at the Forest City American Legion.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to see what the new historical center is all about and give their opinions on a number of subjects.

Those who want to participate do not have to have a military background or come from a military family. Organizers want participation from anyone who may be interested in the development of the historical center.

Organizers have steadily been receiving a number of military items to place in the center.

Those who wish to donate should contact the Heritage Park of North Iowa or attend the meeting on Saturday morning at 10 am in the Forest City American Legion Post Headquarters.