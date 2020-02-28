ISU Tailgate Tour Stops Announced and Again Includes North Iowa

The Iowa State University Athletics Department today announced its stops for the 2020 Cyclone Tailgate Tour and again this year it includes North Iowa.

This will be the 14th year of the tailgate tour, a free event for Cyclone fans of all ages to attend and hear from Cyclones coaches, players, cheerleaders and more.

The tour starts May 11th in Carroll and will end on May 20th in Cedar Rapids. May 13th will be the stops in North Iowa. They will start the day at Sukup Manufacturing Co. in Sheffield from 12:00-1:00 pm. They will then travel to Clear Lake for a tour stop at the Surf Ballroom from 5:30-7:30 pm.

The University said, “The family-friendly event allows fans to socialize with other Cyclone fans, and features other special guests including Cy. Kids in attendance will receive a complimentary gift and food and beverages are available for purchase.”

Iowa State also announced that the following coaches will be on the tour, football coach Matt Campbell, men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm, women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly, volleyball coach Christy Johnson-Lynch, and wrestling coach Kevin Dresser.

Click the picture to view the entire schedule