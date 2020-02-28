HCHS Community Health Prepares for Coronavirus

Chelcee Schleuger, HCHS Community Health Director

While no one in Iowa, to date, has tested positive for novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, Hancock County Health System is advising residents about what they can do now to prepare for the potential spread of this virus, as well as other viruses.

Since the start of this outbreak, HCHS community health has worked closely with the Iowa Department of Public Health as well as local, state and national partners to monitor and be ready for potential cases of COVID-19, according to Chelcee Schleuger, HCHS Community Health Director.

There are things all area residents can do to help prevent the spread of all viruses, including Influenza and COVID-19 such as:

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow

Clean your hands frequently with soap and water

Contain germs by staying home when ill

Residents should prepare for the potential of COVID-19 in the same way they prepare for severe weather or other events that could disrupt their normal routine.

This includes making a plan and discussing it with your family, Schleuger said. Some questions to consider are “What would you do if you could not go to work or school because of illness? What if your day care provider was ill? How would you get groceries if you were ill?

Symptoms of the COVID-19 in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

For information and updates related to COVID-19, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/emerging-health-issues/novel-coronavirus and follow IDPH on Facebook.