BrickStreet Theatre to Host Free Acting Workshop

Brickstreet Theatre is hosting a free acting workshop Saturday, March 7th from 10am to 12 noon at 122 North Clark Street in Forest City. This special workshop is presented by veteran directors Elizabeth May and Scott Bertelsen.

You will learn about stage direction and terminology, how to develop a character, monologues and duet scenes, plus you will partake in various acting exercises. All ages are welcome to attend the workshop.

Brickstreet Theatre is a small non-profit community theatre based in Forest City, Iowa. The theatre travels all over the north Iowa area and invites anyone from the public to audition for shows or help out behind the scenes.

The acting workshop is free, but pre-registration is recommended. Pre-register by emailing info@brickstreettheatre.org.