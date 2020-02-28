Fears of a coronavirus pandemic causing a recession sent global stocks into a tailspin Friday, after markets experienced their worst week since the financial crisis that began in 2008. However, there is an upside to all of this. In fact, yesterday China started opening factories again, including Apple. Bradford Financial Center’s President, Certified Financial Planner, and Accredited Investment Fiduciary Jim Tausz (touse – sounds like house) explains.

Jim Tausz, CFP®, AIF®, President of Bradford Financial Center

According to Tausz (touse), the Centers for Disease Control has confirmed that the coronavirus is in the flu family and should start dying off in April, just like the flu virus.

So what does this news mean for the markets? According to Tausz (touse), not all bad news. The forecast will improve, but it may be time to make some adjustments to your securities, and for those stocks that are holding up well, don’t touch.

Bradford Financial Center has offices in Clarion and Garner, with Certified Financial Planners, Accredited Investment Fiduciaries, Chartered Retirement Plan Specialists and Financial Advisors, helping people manage their wealth journey since 1970.