Grief Sessions Scheduled to Begin on Sunday in Garner

Many in the area have experienced the pain of losing someone important in their lives. The difficulty with the loss is how it is dealt with. One program in the area that addresses this need is called GriefShare. The program is a free faith-based grief recovery seminar and support group.

Robin Sweers is one of the coordinators of the seminar and explains how the program works.

The program allows individuals to work in a group setting and to work individually too.

The workbook and the seminars are free and open to the public. The meetings begin on Sunday at 885 Maben Avenue in Garner at the Garner United Methodist Church. The sessions are between 2:30 pm and 4 pm. Those with questions should call Robin Sweers at (641) 860-1704.