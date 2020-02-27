Bond Issue Has Strong Future Implications on NIACC Students and the Area

North Iowa Area Community College is holding it’s first-ever bond referendum vote on Tuesday, March 3rd. NIACC President Steven Schultz talked about why the college is doing a bond issue at this time.

Schultz addressed the total amount of the bond issue and broke down the numbers.

Schultz says the “ask” will allow for a multitude of upgrades included the building of a number of hubs around the north Iowa area.

One of the major on-campus infrastructure upgrades would be the auditorium.

NIACC President Steven Schultz

Schultz believes that this is really about paying it forward for a return on investment.

For more information on the bond referendum, visit niacc.edu.

 

 