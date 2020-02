This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at West Hancock High School. Tate Hagen went 4-0 and won the Class 1A wrestling championship at 195. In the first round, Hagen beat Jermaie Kane of BGM 6-3, then he beat Treyton Steffen of Sumner-Fredricksburg 7-0, in the semifinals he beat Derek Anderson of Hinton 4-2 in OT, and finally, in the championship, he beat Cole Clark of Lisbon 7-4. Congrulations to this week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the week.