Forest City, Lake Mills, and West Hancock Advance -Tuesday Night Basketball Recap

It was an exciting night of basketball that saw the Indians, Bulldogs, and Eagles fighting to see another game. That game for Lake Mills and West Hancock will be against each other on Thursday night in Garner. The game will be simulcast on both KIOW and KHAM starting with a pregame show around 6:45 pm and tipoff at 7:00 pm.

Forest City will now be off until Saturday when they will face #2 North Linn in 2A Substate #3 in Cedar Falls. That game will be on KIOW with a 6:45 pm pregame show and a 7:00 pm tipoff.

Recaps from Tuesday –

Forest City 51 Osage 50 in OT

After Osage came out of the gate hot scoring the first four points, Forest City fired back and controlled much of the first half. The Indians led 8-7 after the first quarter and upped that to six after outscoring the Green Devils 15-10 in the second. Osage wouldn’t go down without a fight, they outscored Forest City 17-7 in the third to lead 34-30. Osage would extend that lead in the fourth before Forest City made a run to tie. The Indians got the final look, but it missed and we went to overtime 45-45.

In overtime, Osage held a 49-48 lead with under a minute to go. Following 1 of 2 free-throws made, that lead was extended to 50-48. Forest City Sophomore, Carter Bruckhoff, lined up and nailed a three giving the Indians a 51-50 lead with 14 seconds remaining. The Green Devils crossed the ball over the half-court line and called timeout with just 7 seconds remaining. Osage got the look they wanted in the corner, but it came up short giving Forest City a 51-50 overtime victory.

Game Scoring Leaders

FC – Noah Miller 19 points – four three-point goals gives him 121 career threes and ties him for 7th all-time at FC

FC – Carter Bruckhoff 16 points

O – Jonah Bluhm 13 points

O – Nathan Havel 13 points

The win was the second straight in the series for the Indians and the 36th out 40. Forest City also ties the postseason series at one apiece. The last time these two teams met in the postseason was 2013-2014; Osage upset the Indians in the district semifinal.

Next up Forest City will get a crack at #2 and defending Class 2A champs, North Linn. The Lynx average 86 points per game, which is the class of the state. North Linn is currently riding a 49 game win streak dating back to March 9th, 2018.

They are coached by father and son co-coaches Mike and Bob Hilmer. They both reached coaching milestones this season. Mike reached 400 career wins and Bob became Iowa’s first coach to reach 900 wins. The district final win gave Coach Bob Hilmer his 914th career win. Coach Hilmer racked up 534 of those wins at Forest City, he spent 34 seasons in Forest City and is the school’s all-time winnest coach. This will be the first time he has coached against his old school since leaving almost two decades ago.

He co-coaches the Lynx program with his son, Mike. Mike was a standout player for his dad at Forest City. He currently sits 11th on the all-time scoring list with 885 points, 8th in made free throws with 164, 8th in steals with 141, 8th in assists with 295, and 5th in made three-point goals with 129.

The Lynx and Indians will square off in Cedar Falls on Saturday with a trip to the state tournament on the line. The game can be heard live on KIOW or KIOW.com

#7 Lake Mills 79 Newman Catholic 56

*No game stats were available

The Bulldogs take another big step in the postseason by securing a homecourt victory over Newman. The Bulldogs were led by Chett Helming who scored 25 points, three other Bulldogs also finished in double-figures, helping Lake Mills to the district semifinal win.

West Hancock 57 Rockford 43

Scoring Leaders *Only West Hancock’s were available

WH – Cayson Barnes 17 points

WH – Joe Smith 12 points

WH – Brayden Leerar 10 points

The West Hancock Eagles won the right to play for a district championship with a win over TIC East opponent, Rockford. The Eagles and Warriors played the first of two district semifinals in Lake Mills last night, the game was heard on KHAM. The Eagles will have a tough test in the district final playing the #1 seed, Lake Mills. The Bulldogs got the best of the Eagles in the first two meetings, 67-53 and 68-28. The district final will take place in Garner on Thursday night, airing on both KHAM and KIOW.