Hertzer Named Forest City Chamber Executive Director

Forest City Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has promoted Norma Hertzer to the position of Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce at the February 19 meeting. Hertzer will begin her new role on March 1, 2020.

Hertzer has worked part-time as the Director of Grow Forest City since 2011 while also working a part-time marketing position at CR Holland Crane Service. Prior to that, she served as the assistant Forest City Economic Development Director, owner of Ginther Marketing, and served 10 years as the Marketing Manager for the Heartland Inn Hotels. In January, the Forest City Chamber of Commerce proposed a merger of the two organizations and the Grow Forest City Steering Committee took action to move the Grow Forest City projects and part-time position under the Chamber of Commerce. The work of Grow Forest City will continue under the direction of the Forest City Chamber with the creation of a part-time Assistant Director role. This part-time position will primarily focus on marketing activities and be open for applications on March 1.

“We appreciate the work done by the Grow Forest City Committee over the years and wish to continue those important initiatives while benefiting from Norma’s vast marketing experience and community connection as our Chamber Executive Director. We are grateful for the City of Forest City’s support in continuing the part-time position to assist with our plans. We look forward to working with this team in creating new ideas to support our Chamber member businesses,” shared Denise Hagen, Chamber President.

During the past several weeks Hertzer has served as the Chamber Interim Director and has demonstrated an understanding of the position, chamber goals, and local partnerships. The Chamber of Commerce, Grow Forest City, Forest City Economic Development and the City of Forest City has worked closely together with projects and activities that encourage community growth and improving the quality of life for residents. While each entity has different focus areas, these close partnerships will continue to work closely to grow the community.

“I want to thank the Chamber’s board of directors for their vote of confidence and enthusiasm as I transition to the Executive Director role at the Forest City Chamber of Commerce,” says Hertzer. “I am very excited to work with the Chamber as we focus on a comprehensive and vibrant membership program.”

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce will host a membership annual meeting on March 18th at Paddler’s Tap. At this meeting, the membership will have an opportunity to talk with Norma, receive the annual Chamber financials and provide feedback on the strategies that the Chamber will employ to meet 2020 goals. During 2020, the Chamber will develop a marketing plan highlighting member businesses, grow membership, developing a tourism strategy, develop a volunteer program and taking a fresh look at Chamber sponsored events.