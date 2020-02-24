Successful Bowling Season for Forest City Ends at State – Plus Area Postseason Awards

WATERLOO, IOWA – The Forest City Boys Bowling team wrapped up the 2019-2020 season this afternoon here at the Iowa High School State Bowling Meet.
Last week Forest City Seniors Conner Thompson and Tanner Frascht led the way for the Forest City boys to qualify as a team, and them qualify as individuals for the Class 1A Iowa High School State Bowling Tournament. Today, they were joined by Colby Droessler, Jayden Kendall, Levi Wood, and, Jorden Trunkhill at Cadillac XBC to compete at state.
Conner Thompson had a huge day scoring a 459 and finished fifth as an individual. Thompson was followed by Kendall 405, Frascht 403, Wood and Trunkhill 389, and Droessler 371. As a team, Forest City finished 6th with a team score of 2,996, just 53 pins back of 5th. KIOW’s Scott Fenzloff was in Waterloo and has a recap.
Class 1A Team Scores
State Champion – Camanche 3,279 pins
Runner-up – Louisa-Muscatine 3,075 pins
3rd Charles City 3,063 pins
4th Durant 3,060 pins
5th Shenandoah 3,049 pins
6th Forest City 2,996 pins
7th Monticello 2,824 pins
8th Centerville 2,436 pins
Class 1A Individual T0p-10
Troy Edmunds, Camanche jr 566 (New Meet Record)
Cael Bohlen, Charles City So 490
Drew Henderson, Durant Sr 476
Keaten Bieri, Louisa-Muscatine 466
Conner Thompson, Forest City Sr 459
Austin Dau, Camanche Sr 446
Dustin Beaham, Louisa-Muscatine 446
Levi Temple, Monticello 445
Cade Schmidt, Charles City Sr 441
Caden Hall, Red Oak Sr 441
The Iowa Girls Coaches Association and Iowa High School Bowling Coaches Association today released All-State and All-District selections. Though no area bowlers were selected to the Iowa All-State Teams, many area bowlers were selected to the Central District – All-District Team.
Central All-District Teams – Area Schools
Boys – 1st Team
Conner Thompson, Forest City Sr
Logan Prescott, North Iowa Sr
Boys – 2nd Team
Tanner Frascht, Forest City Sr
Girls – 1st Team
Jazmin Trunkhill, Forest City
Alexa Vrieze, North Iowa Sr
Chiara Thompson, Forest City So
Girls – 2nd Team
Kali Johnson, Forest City Sr