Successful Bowling Season for Forest City Ends at State – Plus Area Postseason Awards

WATERLOO, IOWA – The Forest City Boys Bowling team wrapped up the 2019-2020 season this afternoon here at the Iowa High School State Bowling Meet.

Last week Forest City Seniors Conner Thompson and Tanner Frascht led the way for the Forest City boys to qualify as a team, and them qualify as individuals for the Class 1A Iowa High School State Bowling Tournament. Today, they were joined by Colby Droessler, Jayden Kendall, Levi Wood, and, Jorden Trunkhill at Cadillac XBC to compete at state.

Conner Thompson had a huge day scoring a 459 and finished fifth as an individual. Thompson was followed by Kendall 405, Frascht 403, Wood and Trunkhill 389, and Droessler 371. As a team, Forest City finished 6th with a team score of 2,996, just 53 pins back of 5th. KIOW’s Scott Fenzloff was in Waterloo and has a recap.

Class 1A Team Scores

State Champion – Camanche 3,279 pins

Runner-up – Louisa-Muscatine 3,075 pins

3rd Charles City 3,063 pins

4th Durant 3,060 pins

5th Shenandoah 3,049 pins

6th Forest City 2,996 pins

7th Monticello 2,824 pins

8th Centerville 2,436 pins

Class 1A Individual T0p-10

Troy Edmunds, Camanche jr 566 (New Meet Record)

Cael Bohlen, Charles City So 490

Drew Henderson, Durant Sr 476

Keaten Bieri, Louisa-Muscatine 466

Conner Thompson, Forest City Sr 459

Austin Dau, Camanche Sr 446

Dustin Beaham, Louisa-Muscatine 446

Levi Temple, Monticello 445

Cade Schmidt, Charles City Sr 441

Caden Hall, Red Oak Sr 441

The Iowa Girls Coaches Association and Iowa High School Bowling Coaches Association today released All-State and All-District selections. Though no area bowlers were selected to the Iowa All-State Teams, many area bowlers were selected to the Central District – All-District Team.

Central All-District Teams – Area Schools

Boys – 1st Team

Conner Thompson, Forest City Sr

Logan Prescott, North Iowa Sr

Boys – 2nd Team

Tanner Frascht, Forest City Sr

Girls – 1st Team

Jazmin Trunkhill, Forest City

Alexa Vrieze, North Iowa Sr

Chiara Thompson, Forest City So

Girls – 2nd Team

Kali Johnson, Forest City Sr