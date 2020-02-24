State Wrestling Photo Gallery February 24, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on State Wrestling Photo Gallery All place winners Tate Hagen 1A 195 Champ Hagen gets his first place medal from Coach Sanger Tate Hagen 1A 195 Champ Tate Hagen 1A 195 Champ Tate Hagen 1A 195 Champ All place winners All place winners Before Saturday Night Before Saturday Morning Tate Hagen after winning his semifinal Chandler Redenius of West Hancock Kellen Moore of Forest City Area wrestlers getting set Reese Moore of Forest City Osage Class 2A Team Champs Osage Class 2A Team Champs Osage Class 2A Team Champs Iowa’s 28th four-time champ, Cael Happel