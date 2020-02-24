Polling Places Are Now Combined in Hancock County for the March 3rd Election

The Special Election for NIACC will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Polling places have been combined for this Special Election.

Garner Public Library: Voters who live in Ellington and Madison Townships, City of Forest City within Hancock County, Garfield Township, Concord Township, City of Garner and who reside

in the school districts of: Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and West Hancock. Britt Municipal Building: Voters who live in Crystal Township, City of Crystal Lake, Bingham Township, City of Woden, Orthel, Britt, and Erin Townships, City of Britt and who reside in the

school districts of: Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Lu Verne, and West Hancock. Klemme City Hall: Voters who live in Ell and Liberty Townships, City of Klemme, Avery Township, City of Goodell and who reside in the school districts of: Belmond-Klemme, GarnerHayfield-Ventura, West Fork and West Hancock.

Kanawha City Hall: Voters who live in Boone and Magor Townships, City of Corwith, Amsterdam and Twin Lake Townships, City of Kanawha and who reside in the school districts

of: Belmond-Klemme, Lu Verne, and West Hancock.

Remember to bring your ID to the polls on election day. The Hancock County Auditor’s office will be open until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020. The last day to vote an absentee ballot in-person at the Auditor’s office is Monday, March 2, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Questions regarding the Special Election-NIACC, please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s Office at 641-923-3163.