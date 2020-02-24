Let the Remodel Begin in the Forest City High School Gym

The auction is done and now the work begins in the Forest City Community High School Gym. The Indians played their final games on the 44-year-old floor and now it and the bleachers are about to get a facelift. The auction was successful according to Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

The school district greatly benefitted from the hard work of several individuals and it showed in the final tally of the auction.

The remodel process itself begins in less than a month with a number of items being removed and cleared from the gym.

The school will keep the center jump circle and put it on display somewhere in the school. The circle has been a mainstay for 44 years seeing numerous championships while still maintaining an almost new look.

The money from the auction will reduce the cost of the remodel which the district budgeted around $500,000. The actual bid came in at $450,000 which was $50,000 lower than thought.