Hancock County Board to Meet on Drainage District Repairs

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning with the dominant point of discussion being drainage. Kent Rode with Bolton and Menk Engineering will issue an Engineers Report for Drainage District 3 & 4 Lateral 2. The drainage system is in need of repairs and cleaning. Rode will outline what exactly needs to be done. Some of the drainage systems involve land that is not currently in the district. Rode will outline what parcels need to be annexed into the district in an annexation report that he will present to the board.

In the same districts, Lateral 9 is planned for cleaning and repairs. A contract with Rognes Bros. Excavating will be signed to begin the project. Lateral 10 also is facing repairs and cleaning. The board will also enter into an agreement with Rognes Bros. Excavating to work on it as well.

The board will conclude the drainage business with the approval of a second pay estimate for Drainage District 100 Main Tile. Work is currently underway and is being completed by Rognes Bros.

The board will meet in the Supervisors Room of the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner.