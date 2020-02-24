Area Wrestlers Successful at State Wrestling

KIOW Area State Wrestling Place Winners

Class 1A

113 – Clayton McDonough of Central Springs 2nd

152 – Casey Hanson of Lake Mills 4th

152 – Bryer Subject of West Hancock 7th

160 – Elijah Wagner of Lake Mills 5th

195 – Tate Hagen of West Hancock 1st * First individual title since 2001

220 – Tanner Hagen of West Hancock 3rd

220 – Joel Mendoza of Eagle Grove 6th

220 – Gideon Rollene of Northwood-Kensett

285 – Chandler Redenius of West Hancock 3rd

Class 2A

120 – Nick Fox of Osage 2nd

120 – Brock Moore of Forest City 6th

126 – Joe Sullivan of Osage 3rd

132 – Averee Abben of Osage 5th

152 – Kristian Gunderson of Forest City 8th

160 – Zach Williams of Osage 5th

170 – Spencer Mooberry of Osage

182 – Reese Moore of Forest City 3rd

195 – Cole Lewis of Algona 8th

220 – Andrew Hamilton of Algona 6th

Class 3A

113 – Jace Rhodes of Mason City 5th

126 – Cullan Schriever 1st *94th wrestler in Iowa history to win three state titles.

Osage came away with the team title in Class 2A after a huge Friday night.