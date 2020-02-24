Area Wrestlers Successful at State Wrestling

KIOW Area State Wrestling Place Winners
Class 1A
113 – Clayton McDonough of Central Springs 2nd
152 – Casey Hanson of Lake Mills 4th
152 – Bryer Subject of West Hancock 7th
160 – Elijah Wagner of Lake Mills 5th
195 – Tate Hagen of West Hancock 1st * First individual title since 2001
220 – Tanner Hagen of West Hancock 3rd
220 – Joel Mendoza of Eagle Grove 6th
220 – Gideon Rollene of Northwood-Kensett
285 – Chandler Redenius of West Hancock 3rd
Class 2A
120 – Nick Fox of Osage 2nd
120 – Brock Moore of Forest City 6th
126 – Joe Sullivan of Osage 3rd
132 – Averee Abben of Osage 5th
152 – Kristian Gunderson of Forest City 8th
160 – Zach Williams of Osage 5th
170 – Spencer Mooberry of Osage
182 – Reese Moore of Forest City 3rd
195 – Cole Lewis of Algona 8th
220 – Andrew Hamilton of Algona 6th
Class 3A
113 – Jace Rhodes of Mason City 5th
126 – Cullan Schriever 1st *94th wrestler in Iowa history to win three state titles.
Osage came away with the team title in Class 2A after a huge Friday night.