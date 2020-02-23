Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond Named in Top 22

Beckers Healthcare recently announced its top 22-patient recommended hospitals in the United States. The only Iowa hospital to given such an honor was the Iowa Specialty Hos[pital in Belmond.

According to the most recent Hospital Consumer Assessment Healthcare Provider Systems (HCAHPS) scores, the Belmond facility was one of the top-ranked hospitals in the country. The hospital had high satisfaction ratings according to a survey conducted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The survey has patients give feedback on their experiences in specific areas. These include communication with nurses, communication with doctors, responsiveness with hospital staff, pain management, communication about medicines, discharge information, cleanliness and quietness of the hospital environment, and hospital rating.

In a release, the survey reported that 93% responded that they would highly recommend the hospital.

The figures are from the CMS Hospital Compare website and represent HCAHPS scores collected from April 2018 to March of 2019.