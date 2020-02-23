Changes Occurring in Personnel in the Kanawha City Hall

The Kanawha City Council learned that there will be changes in their personnel. Mayor Gloria Sobek announced that Judy Vander Ploeg was appointed to the parks, financial administration, city hall, and trees committee. Matthieu LeMay was appointed to city garages and water departments, Vander Ploeg was nominated as Mayor ProTem, Shirley Baker will go to the weed control and sidewalks departments, and Ray Basset was appointed to economic development and the streets department.

KIOW’s Roger Tveiten reports that there were even more changes and some coming shortly.