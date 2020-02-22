USDA Issues Local Harvest Report With Kossuth County Leading the Way

In 2019, two Iowa counties had a total production of over 10.0 million bushels of soybeans, led by Kossuth County, with 11.7 million bushels according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Pottawattamie (10.7 million) also topped the 10.0 million bushel threshold. Woodbury (8.67 million), Crawford (8.64 million) and Benton (8.56 million) rounded out the top 5 highest production counties. Locally, Winnebago County had 4,289,000 bushels while Hancock County produced 5,309,000 bushels. Worth had 4,205,000 and Cerro Gordo had 5,383,000 bushels.

The West Central District produced the highest district average yield at 57.3 bushels per acre, followed by the East Central District at 56.6 bushels per acre. Five counties averaged at least 60.0 bushels per acre. Crawford County had the highest yield with an average of 61.9 bushels per acre. Sioux (60.8), Marshall (60.6), Scott (60.5) and Dubuque (60.2) rounded out the top 5. Webster County recorded the lowest yield at 49.1 bushels per acre.

Yields are derived from production divided by area harvested. Only published estimates were considered in rankings of districts and counties. Locally, the breakdown of bushels per acre was Winnebago County with 54.2, Worth with 51.0 Hancock with 49.6, Cerro Gordo with 52.7, and Kossuth with 57.4. Surrounding counties had similar results. Palo Alto had 55.6, Humboldt had 54.9, Wright had 54.1, Franklin had 54.1, Butler had 55.0, Floyd had 54.5, and Mitchell County had 49.8 bushels per acre.

The Iowa District recording the highest corn for grain production in 2019 was the West Central District with 420 million bushels according to estimates released by the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. The Central District had the second highest production at 395 million bushels.

Kossuth County was the highest-ranking county for corn for grain production with 61.6 million bushels produced. Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Crawford, and Woodbury rounded out the top five. Other counties with the production of more than 40 million bushels were Webster, Buchanan, Franklin, and Carroll. Locally, Winnebago County had 24,097,000 bushels, Hancock had 37,779,000, Cerro Gordo had 32,467,000, Worth had 21,732,000, and Wright County had 36,446,000 bushels.

Crawford led all counties with an average yield of 234.7 bushels per acre. Linn, Marshall, Sac, and Carroll Counties rounded out the top five with yields over 219 bushels. Thirty-five counties surpassed the 200-bushel mark in 2019. Locally, Winnebago County had 198.8 bushels per acre, Hancock had 193.3, Wright had 197.7, Kossuth and Humboldt both had 198.7, Cerro Gordo had 191.8, and Worth County had 196.5 bushels per acre.

Again, yields are derived from production divided by area harvested. Only published estimates were considered in rankings of districts and counties.

The Northwest District in Iowa led all districts in 2019 with 3.22 million tons of corn silage produced, according to estimates released by the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. This accounted for 41 percent of the State’s total production. The Northeast District produced 1.83 million tons of silage, representing 23 percent of the State total.

The highest silage yields were recorded in the Northeast and North Central districts, where both yields averaged 23.5 tons per acre. The Central District rounded out the top 3 yielding districts with 23.0 tons per acre, respectively. The highest county yield came out of both Adair and Marshall Counties, which yielded 25.5 tons per acre.