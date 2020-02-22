State Wrestling Day 3 Morning Preview

Good morning from downtown Des Moines, Iowa – Lets crown some state place winners today. I couldn’t think of any place better than in the shadow of the Iowa State Captial.

Ok, let’s get down to business – here is what you need to know going into the consolation finals which will start at 10 am.

3A – We have one local wrestler in the 3A consolation round this morning. Jace Rhodes from Mason City. Rhodes can still finish as high as 3rd place for the MoHawks. The sophomore is 37-8 on the year and will be taking on Blaine Frazier from West Burlington-Notre Dame. Frazier is coming off a tough semifinal loss to Bailey Roybal of

Waverly-Shell Rock, 4-1. Rhodes will have his hands full, but down here, anything can happen.

2A 120 – We will be busy in Class 2A, which should be on-air around 10:30 am, we start at 120. Brock Moore from Forest City is already playing with house money. The junior has been the underdog since the District Tournament, but that hasn’t slowed him down. Moore (38-13) will wrestle Dominik Ridout from East Marshall for the right to wrestle for third. Ridout lost to Colby Lillegard of Bondurant-Farrar, Brock’s opening-round opponent, in the semis last night.

126, 132, 160 and 22o we will see Joe Sullivan, Averee Abben, Zach Williams all from Osage and Andrew Hamilton from Algona. The three Green Devils will look to keep adding points for the Class 2A leaders. The Green Devils took the team race lead following a terrific Friday night. With two in the finals and three wrestling for a chance at third place, Osage will be the favorite here today.

1A 106 – Finally, we move to Class 1A and start at 106. West Fork’s Kale Petersen and Garret Rinken are two freshmen looking to stamp their name on some third-place hardware. Last year these guys were wrestling middle school and AAU tournaments running through competition, and now wrestling on the state largest stage. Both will have an opportunity to pick up near top spots on the podium. If both win here this morning, they will wrestle each other for the bronze medal.

152 – Casey Hanson of Lake Mills will have a really tough match to start the day for the Bulldogs. Hanson will match up against Blake Thomsen of Underwood who fell last night Marshall Hauck of Lisbon. Hanson though has been on a hot streak, after falling in the opening round, he has won his next three matches by either pin or major decision. Last night he pinned Nate Monahan of Woodbury Central – Moville in just 1:45.

160 – Elijah Wagner battled tough against Cade Tenold of Don Bosco – Gilbertville in the 160 semis last night, but came up short 6-2. He will fight back today for the bronze but will have to win two matches to do so. His first match of the day will be against John Ebaugh of Denver, who Wagner lost to in the District Tournament. Ebaugh fought back through the backside of the bracket after losing in the opening round. He won last night 15-9 to come back this morning.

170 – Connor Fehr of West Bend-Mallard will take on Tristan Mudler of Western Christian. These two finished one and two at the District Tournament.

220 – Tanner Hagen of West Hancock has been fighting through the backside of the bracket since falling to TIC West opponent, Joel Mendoza, on the backside, Hagen has two wins both by pin. He pinned Luke Recker of East Buchanan – Winthrop in 2:22 and then Luke Mosinski of Audubon in 1:28. He now will wrestle against Ethan Allie of Belle Plaine. Allie was one point away from sleeping in and wrestling in tonights 220 finals but fell to Tyler Thurston of North Cedar – Stanwood in the semifinals. Allie is 44-8 in his senior season.

220 – Joel Mendoza of Eagle Grove seemed to be on his way to the Saturday night bright lights after beating Tanner Hagen in the semifinals. Mendoza has been in the top-5 all season and has been destroying his opponents. Unfortunately, Mendoza fell in the semifinals last night to Blake Haub of Ogden. We could see a Mendoza-Hagen rematch for third if they both win.

285 – Last but not least, our final matches for a chance at third is Chandler Redenius of West Hancock. Redenius fell in a true heart-breaker last night in the semifinals, 1-0. His first match of the day is Isaac Steffans of Postville. Steffans fell to #1 Chet Buss of North-Butler/Clarksville in the quarterfinals. With a win, Redenius will still wrestle for third place later this morning KIOW.

We do have a bunch of wrestlers who will only have one match today wrestling for 7th place. Carl Barkema HD, Kristian Gunderson FC, Cole Lewis Algona, Donavon Hanson WBM, Tyler Stein CGD, Reed Abbas CGD, Bryer Subject WH, Evan Kalainoff NP, and Gideon Rollene NK.

