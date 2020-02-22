NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: New Collectible Hard Card Now Available

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources 2020 collectors’ card featuring wildlife artwork by Iowa-native Larry Zach is on sale.

The collectible hard card is available for $5 and includes a list of valid licenses printed on the back. The durable card, about the size of a credit card, is available either online or in-person from license vendors and will be mailed out after the purchase.

If purchasing online, be sure to click YES when asked if you would like to upgrade to the hard card during checkout. Join more than 32,500 other Iowa outdoor enthusiasts who purchased their collector’s card in 2019. New designs on the hard card will be unveiled each year.