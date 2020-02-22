Consultation Results and Place Winners

Boom, just like that, we are down to 84 wrestlers in three classes. Coming into today; everyone had earned hardware but had to decide what number to put on them. Places three through eight have now been decided and are below -along with results of their consultation final match. If my math is correct, usually not but this time is, 24 medals will come home to our listening area. Tonight in primetime we will decide first and second in all three classes. KIOW will air the following finals matches 1A 113, 195, and 285, 2A 120 and 170, and 3A 126. Full finals preview will come later this afternoon, for now, goodbye from Wells Fargo Arena.

3A – 5th Jace Rhodes, Mason City def 6th Ethan Wood-Finley, Iowa City High 9-1

2A

120 – 5th Ben Schmitz, Kuemper Catholic def 6th Brock Moore, Forest City 7-4

126 – 3rd Joe Sullivan, Osage def 4th Brock Beck, Grinnell 3-0

132 – 5th Averee Abben, Osage def 6th Blake Abrahamson, Okoboji FALL 1:18

138- 7th Payton Drake, PCM def 8th Carl Barkema, Hampton-Dumont 7-5

152 – 7th Colby Tool, PCM def 8th Kristian Gunderson, Forest City 3-1

160 – 5th Zach Williams, Osage def 6th Cael Meyer, West Delaware 4-2

182 – 3rd Reese Moore, Forest City def 4th Payton Vest, South Tama County FALL:47

195- 7th Gage Marty, Solon def 8th Cole Lewis, Algona 7-6

220- 5th Treyton Burnkel, Cresco, Crestwood def 6th Andrew Hamilton, Algona 2-0

1A

106 – 7th Drew Ehlen, Missouri Valley def 8th Donavon Hanson, West Bend-Mallard FALL 1:07

106 – 5th Miky Baker, West Sioux def 6th Kale Petersen, West Fork FALL 1:24

106 – 3rd Garrett Rinken, Nashua-Plainfield def 4th Dawson Schmitt, Wapsie Valley 9-2

113 – 7th Joe Ebaugh, Denver def 8th Tyler Stein, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6-1

145 – 7th Reed Abbas, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def 8th Jaydon Knight, Missouri Valley 21-6

152 – 7th Bryer Subject, West Hanock def 8th Nate Monahan, West Central Maynard 9-7 OT

152 – 3rd Cael Frost, Don Bosco – Gilbertville def 4th Casey Hanson Lake Mills FALL 2:10

160 – 5th Elijah Wagner, Lake Mills def 6th Blake McAlister, South Central Calhoun 13-2

170 – 5th Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center Neola def 6th Connor Fehr, West Bend-Mallard 5-2

182 – 7th Jackson Dewald, West Liberty def 8th Evan Kalainoff, Nashua-Plainfield 9-2

220 – 7th Luke Mosinski, Audubon def 8th Gideon Rollene, Northwood-Kensett FALL:45

220 – 3rd Tanner Hagen, West Hancock def 4th Tallen Myers, Southeast Valley Medical Forfeit

220- 5th Ethan Allie, Belle Plaine def 6th Joel Mendoza, Eagle Grove Medical Forfeit

285- 3rd Chandler Redenius, West Hancock def 4th Barrett Pitt, Logan-Magnolia FALL 3:38