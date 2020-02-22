Championship Round Preview

Here we go, 84 wrestlers, 42 champions, 3 class – it’s finals night inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Our first match this evening will come at 113 in Class 1A. Sophomore Clayton McDonough of Central Springs is undefeated and looking to cap this season on top. It won’t be easy though, he will be challenged by the defending Class 1A 106 champion, Marcel Lopez of New London. McDonough finished fourth at 106 last season – no, the two did not meet up in last year’s tournament.

Our second match will come at 120 in Class 2A. Freshman Nick Fox of Osage is looking to take the first step in becoming a four-time champion. He will have to beat Colby Lillegard of Bondurant-Farrar who has been running through the field here in Des Moines. Lillegard missed part of the season, but the senior hasn’t let that stop him. Lillegard finished fifth last year at 113.

Our third match will come at 126 in Class 3A. Mason City Senior and 2x Iowa State Champion, Cullan Schriever will go for title #3. Schriever won his first two titles in his freshman and sophomore years in Class 3A at 106. Last season the University of Iowa committee finished sixth in Class 3A.

Our fourth match will come at 170 in Class 2A. Osage Junior, Spencer Mooberry will wrestle Jax Flynn of Solon. Flynn is a senior and upset Jared Voss of West Delaware in the semifinals. Voss part of that West Delaware machine, but all six semifinalists missed the championship. IAWreslte.com has Voss as the #1 wrestler at 170, but Mooberry and Flynn are set to fight for that title. IA Wrestle has Mooberry as their #2 wrestler.

Our fifth match of the night will come at 195 in Class 1A. Tate Hagen of West Hancock is looking to bring home gold to Hancock County. Hagen has been steamrolling opponents since returning from injury. Hagen won West Hancock’s first Top of Iowa Conference title in school history and now looking to add Iowa High School State Champion to that resume. He will have to beat Cole Clark of 1A power, Lisbon. Clark is a junior and finished fifth last season as a sophomore at 182. This is the third time Hagen has been to state wrestling, but this will be the first time he has placed.

Our sixth and final match of the night will be the big boys, 285 in Class 1A. Chet Buss is the undisputed #1 at 285 in Class 1A. Buss has been rolling through ranked opponents this season, including pinning the #3 wrestler twice. Buss, just a sophomore finished third at districts last season as a freshman and is looking to go all the way in his first state tournament appearance. He will wrestle underdog sophomore Ryley Snell who was ranked in the top 5 most of the season, but just recently became #2. He had a really tough match with #3 Chandler Redenius of West Hanock in the semifinals. Buss is undefeated and Snell has five defeats this season. Snell did make the tournament as a freshman and finished seventh, so neither wrestler has the upper hand in experience.

Thanks for following along, we will go live on KIOW and worldwide at KIOW.com around 6:00 pm for STATE CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING.