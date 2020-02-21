Hancock County Candidacy Filing Period Underway

Due to Legislative changes, filing periods have changed for those candidates wishing to run for offices in Hancock County.

Primary Election-June 2, 2020 Filing period for Democratic and Republican candidates wishing to run for the County offices of Board of Supervisors (1 seat), Auditor and Sheriff is March 2, 2020 – March 25, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

General Election-November 3, 2020 Filing period for candidates wishing to run as Non-Party Political Organization (NPPO) or Nomination by Petition for County offices of Board of Supervisors (1 seat), Auditor and Sheriff is March 2, 2020 – March 20, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

Filing period for candidates wishing to run for the non-partisan offices of Hospital Trustees, Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners, and Township offices is March 2, 2020 – March 20, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Agricultural Extension Council Members may file anytime – August 26, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

For more information regarding the change in filing periods or questions regarding filing for the Primary or General Election, please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s Office at 641-923-3163 or visit the Secretary of State’s website at https://sos.iowa.gov.