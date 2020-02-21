Gregory J. Brouwer, 63, of Garner, IA passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Garner Evangelical Free Church with Rev. Haddon Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the spring at Hillside Cemetery in Edgerton, Minnesota.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 P.M., Sunday, February 23rd at the Garner Evangelical Free Church and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials will be donated to the Garner Evangelical Free Church or GoServ Global Missions.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home in Garner.

