2A Quarterfinal and 2nd Round Consolation Results

Thursday, February 20th

KIOW/KHAM – Wrestling updates throughout the day.

KIOW – Rockford vs North Iowa boys basketball pregame and tip at 6:30 pm

KIOW – Forest City vs TBD boys basketball pregame and tip following the NI game.

KHAM – Riceville at West Hancock boys basketball pregame and tip following the NI game.

Lake Mills Stream – Lake Mills vs TBD pregame at 6:50 pm and tip at 7 pm.

Friday, February 21st

KIOW – 3A/2A Wrestling Quarterfinals 9am until finished.

KIOW – 1A Quarterfinals/3A Semifinals 2:30 pm unitl finished.

KIOW – 2A/1A semifinals 7:30 pm until finished

KHAM – West Hancock vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Regional Semifinals. Pregame show 6:50 pm tip at 7:00 pm.

Saturday, February 22nd

KIOW – Wrestling Consolations Finals 10 am until finished.

KIOW – ISU Men’s Basketball vs Texas Tech pregame at 4 pm tip at 5 pm.

KHAM – State Wrestling Finals 6 pm until finished.