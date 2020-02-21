2A Quarterfinal and 2nd Round Consolation Results

Winners are bolded.
|120
|Nick Fox
|Osage
|Freshman
|46-6
|3:07
|Johnny Hua
|MOC-Floyd Valley
|Senior
|37-5
|126
|Joe Sullivan
|Osage
|Senior
|49-4
|7-0
|Ethan DeLeon
|Sioux City Heelan
|Freshman
|40-13
|126
|Sam Nelson
|Clear Lake
|Junior
|12-4
|5-3
|Brock Beck
|Grinnell
|Senior
|42-2
|138
|Carl Barkema
|Hampton-Dumont
|Sophomore
|42-9
|0:24
|Jalen Schropp
|Williamsburg
|Senior
|53-0
|160
|Zach Williams
|Osage
|Senior
|37-6
|2:55
|Kalen Meyer
|Central Lyon
|Junior
|41-2
|170
|Spencer Mooberry
|Osage
|Junior
|36-1
|5-2
|Cole Davis
|Independence
|Senior
|43-4
|182
|Reese Moore
|Forest City
|Sophomore
|44-3
|3:27
|Jack Neuhaus
|West Delaware
|Senior
|32-3
|195
|Cole Lewis
|Algona
|Senior
|34-8
|14-2
|Wyatt Voelker
|West Delaware
|Sophomore
|35-1
|220
|Andrew Hamilton
|Algona
|Senior
|38-1
|3-1
|Crew Howard
|Clarinda
|Junior
|36-0
|120
|Brock Moore
|Forest City
|Junior
|38-13
|4:46
|Blake Engel
|West Delaware
|Sophomore
|31-7
|126
|Sam Nelson
|Clear Lake
|Junior
|12-5
|10-6
|Logan Arp
|South Tama
|Sophomore
|31-10
|132
|Averee Abben
|Osage
|Junior
|18-2
|3:37
|Kain Luensman
|Monticello
|Junior
|43-2
|138
|Carl Barkema
|Hampton-Dumont
|Sophomore
|42-10
|4:20
|Talen Dengler
|West Liberty
|Senior
|32-9
|152
|Kristian Gunderson
|Forest City
|Senior
|40-15
|3-0
|Zeb Gnida
|Solon
|Senior
|45-7
|160
|Jared Shaw
|GHV
|Senior
|39-9
|9-8
|Kalen Meyer
|Central Lyon
|Junior
|41-3
|195
|Cole Lewis
|Algona
|Senior
|34-9
|7-4
|Aiden Morgan
|Davenport Assumption
|Sophomore
|28-16
|220
|Andrew Hamilton
|Algona
|Senior
|38-2
|3-2
|Colton Goodell
|Humboldt
|Junior
|33-8
|285
|Chase Crooks
|Charles City
|Sophomore
|26-13
|6-0
|Jacob Torresi
|Gilbert
|Senior
|40-11