2A Quarterfinal and 2nd Round Consolation Results

February 21, 2020 Karl Wooldridge Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on 2A Quarterfinal and 2nd Round Consolation Results

Winners are bolded.

120 Nick Fox Osage Freshman 46-6 3:07 Johnny Hua MOC-Floyd Valley Senior 37-5
126 Joe Sullivan Osage Senior 49-4 7-0 Ethan DeLeon Sioux City Heelan Freshman 40-13
126 Sam Nelson Clear Lake Junior 12-4 5-3 Brock Beck Grinnell Senior 42-2
138 Carl Barkema Hampton-Dumont Sophomore 42-9 0:24 Jalen Schropp Williamsburg Senior 53-0
160 Zach Williams Osage Senior 37-6 2:55 Kalen Meyer Central Lyon Junior 41-2
170 Spencer Mooberry Osage Junior 36-1 5-2 Cole Davis Independence Senior 43-4
182 Reese Moore Forest City Sophomore 44-3 3:27 Jack Neuhaus West Delaware Senior 32-3
195 Cole Lewis Algona Senior 34-8 14-2 Wyatt Voelker West Delaware Sophomore 35-1
220 Andrew Hamilton Algona Senior 38-1 3-1 Crew Howard Clarinda Junior 36-0
120 Brock Moore Forest City Junior 38-13 4:46 Blake Engel West Delaware Sophomore 31-7
126 Sam Nelson Clear Lake Junior 12-5 10-6 Logan Arp South Tama Sophomore 31-10
132 Averee Abben Osage Junior 18-2 3:37 Kain Luensman Monticello Junior 43-2
138 Carl Barkema Hampton-Dumont Sophomore 42-10 4:20 Talen Dengler West Liberty Senior 32-9
152 Kristian Gunderson Forest City Senior 40-15 3-0 Zeb Gnida Solon Senior 45-7
160 Jared Shaw GHV Senior 39-9 9-8 Kalen Meyer Central Lyon Junior 41-3
195 Cole Lewis Algona Senior 34-9 7-4 Aiden Morgan Davenport Assumption Sophomore 28-16
220 Andrew Hamilton Algona Senior 38-2 3-2 Colton Goodell Humboldt Junior 33-8
285 Chase Crooks Charles City Sophomore 26-13 6-0 Jacob Torresi Gilbert Senior 40-11

