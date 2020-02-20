Hancock County Voter Pre-Registration Begins

The pre-registration deadline for the March 3, 2020, Special Election for the North Iowa Area Community College District is Friday, February 21, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. After the pre-registration

deadline, new voters will be required to follow the Election Day Registration requirements. Please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163 for information regarding Election Day Registration. The last day to request an absentee ballot to be mailed is Friday, February 21, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. The last day to request and vote an absentee ballot in-person at the Auditor’s office is Monday, March 2, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.

Questions regarding the Special Election, please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at (641) 923-3163.