Class 2A Opening Round results at the State Wrestling Tournament

Weight Wrestler School Class Record Wrestler School Class Record
113 Kellen Moore Forest City Freshman 41-6 3-1 Cole Whitehead Center Point-Urbana Junior 38-1
120 Brock Moore Forest City Junior 38-12 9-3 Colby Lillegard Bondurant-Farrar Senior 21-2
120 Nick Fox Osage Freshman 45-6 5:58 Ben Schmitz Kuemper Catholic Senior 39-4
126 Joe Sullivan Osage Senior 48-4 15-4 Evan Woods West Delaware Senior 26-8
126 Sam Nelson Clear Lake Junior 11-4 5:30 Jack Ites Iowa Falls-Alden Senior 16-3
132 Averee Abben Osage Junior 18-1 5:00 Keegan Scheeler Center Point-Urbana Senior 34-3
138 Carl Barkema Hampton-Dumont Sophomore 41-9 4:47 Erick Funez Perry Senior 32-15
138 Ryan Adams Osage Senior 40-15 19-4 6:00 Kruise Kiburz Winterset Senior 41-2
145 David Cornejo Hampton-Dumont Junior 29-5 8-1 Cayden Howland Iowa Falls-Alden Senior 34-4
152 Kristian Gunderson Forest City Senior 40-14 9-1 Colby Tool Prairie City-Monroe Junior 17-2
160 Zach Williams Osage Senior 36-6 5-3 Carson Johnson Gilbert Senior 47-2
160 Jared Shaw GHV Senior 39-8 4-3 Matthew Doyle Independence Senior 42-6
170 Spencer Mooberry Osage Junior 35-1 2:52 Brenden Fisch Cherokee Freshman 28-4
182 Reese Moore Forest City Sophomore 43-3 8-7 Mitch Mayberry Glenwood Sophomore 24-10
182 Caden Collins Charles City Junior 30-6 8-2 Colby Wilmesherr Sioux City Heelan Senior 37-13
195 Cole Lewis Algona Senior 33-8 6-4 Jacob Steenhoek Gilbert Senior 45-4
195 Jack Sindlinger Charles City Senior 28-9 3:33 Carter Maynes Red Oak Senior 36-3
220 Tino Tamayo Charles City Sophomore 24-15 2:56 Crew Howard Clarinda Junior 35-0
220 Andrew Hamilton Algona Senior 37-1 4-3 Josh Riibe Central Lyon Junior 37-10
285 Chase Crooks Charles City Sophomore 26-12 1:41 Kaden Sutton ADM Senior 36-1
285 Gavin Meints Algona Senior 31-8 4:18 Cale Roller Atlantic-CAM Senior 45-6
285 Austin Kelso Forest City Senior 41-9 3-2 Jacob Torresi Gilbert Senior 39-11
Consolation Round
113 Kellen Moore Forest City Freshman 41-7 4-3 Aybren Moore Atlantic Senior 37-5
120 Brock Moore Forest City Junior 38-13 3:09 Carter Straw Independence Freshman 36-14
132 Averee Abben Osage Junior 18-2 3:55 Kale Downey Clarinda Sophomore 33-19
138 Ryan Adams Osage Senior 40-16 7-3 Joel Grimes North Fayette Valley Senior 30-7
145 David Cornejo Hampton-Dumont Junior 29-6 4-3 Jerret Delagardelle Jesup Junior 30-9
152 Kristian Gunderson Forest City Senior 40-15 8-1 Alex Casey Anamosa Junior 40-6
160 Jared Shaw GHV Senior 39-9 2:35 Bryce Murray Carlisle Senior 29-10
195 Jack Sindlinger Charles City Senior 28-10 9-5 Gage Marty Solon Sophomore 38-10
220 Tino Tamayo Charles City Sophomore 24-16 3-2 Josh Riibe Central Lyon Junior 37-11
285 Chase Crooks Charles City Sophomore 26-13 2-1 Cole Miller Central Decatur Junior 27-18
285 Gavin Meints Algona Senior 31-9 10-4 Nicholas Wood Chariton Senior 28-6
285 Austin Kelso Forest City Senior 41-10 6:21 Wyatt Scheidel Crestwood Senior 32-15