Class 2A Opening Round results at the State Wrestling Tournament

Winners are bolded
|Weight
|Wrestler
|School
|Class
|Record
|Wrestler
|School
|Class
|Record
|113
|Kellen Moore
|Forest City
|Freshman
|41-6
|3-1
|Cole Whitehead
|Center Point-Urbana
|Junior
|38-1
|120
|Brock Moore
|Forest City
|Junior
|38-12
|9-3
|Colby Lillegard
|Bondurant-Farrar
|Senior
|21-2
|120
|Nick Fox
|Osage
|Freshman
|45-6
|5:58
|Ben Schmitz
|Kuemper Catholic
|Senior
|39-4
|126
|Joe Sullivan
|Osage
|Senior
|48-4
|15-4
|Evan Woods
|West Delaware
|Senior
|26-8
|126
|Sam Nelson
|Clear Lake
|Junior
|11-4
|5:30
|Jack Ites
|Iowa Falls-Alden
|Senior
|16-3
|132
|Averee Abben
|Osage
|Junior
|18-1
|5:00
|Keegan Scheeler
|Center Point-Urbana
|Senior
|34-3
|138
|Carl Barkema
|Hampton-Dumont
|Sophomore
|41-9
|4:47
|Erick Funez
|Perry
|Senior
|32-15
|138
|Ryan Adams
|Osage
|Senior
|40-15
|19-4 6:00
|Kruise Kiburz
|Winterset
|Senior
|41-2
|145
|David Cornejo
|Hampton-Dumont
|Junior
|29-5
|8-1
|Cayden Howland
|Iowa Falls-Alden
|Senior
|34-4
|152
|Kristian Gunderson
|Forest City
|Senior
|40-14
|9-1
|Colby Tool
|Prairie City-Monroe
|Junior
|17-2
|160
|Zach Williams
|Osage
|Senior
|36-6
|5-3
|Carson Johnson
|Gilbert
|Senior
|47-2
|160
|Jared Shaw
|GHV
|Senior
|39-8
|4-3
|Matthew Doyle
|Independence
|Senior
|42-6
|170
|Spencer Mooberry
|Osage
|Junior
|35-1
|2:52
|Brenden Fisch
|Cherokee
|Freshman
|28-4
|182
|Reese Moore
|Forest City
|Sophomore
|43-3
|8-7
|Mitch Mayberry
|Glenwood
|Sophomore
|24-10
|182
|Caden Collins
|Charles City
|Junior
|30-6
|8-2
|Colby Wilmesherr
|Sioux City Heelan
|Senior
|37-13
|195
|Cole Lewis
|Algona
|Senior
|33-8
|6-4
|Jacob Steenhoek
|Gilbert
|Senior
|45-4
|195
|Jack Sindlinger
|Charles City
|Senior
|28-9
|3:33
|Carter Maynes
|Red Oak
|Senior
|36-3
|220
|Tino Tamayo
|Charles City
|Sophomore
|24-15
|2:56
|Crew Howard
|Clarinda
|Junior
|35-0
|220
|Andrew Hamilton
|Algona
|Senior
|37-1
|4-3
|Josh Riibe
|Central Lyon
|Junior
|37-10
|285
|Chase Crooks
|Charles City
|Sophomore
|26-12
|1:41
|Kaden Sutton
|ADM
|Senior
|36-1
|285
|Gavin Meints
|Algona
|Senior
|31-8
|4:18
|Cale Roller
|Atlantic-CAM
|Senior
|45-6
|285
|Austin Kelso
|Forest City
|Senior
|41-9
|3-2
|Jacob Torresi
|Gilbert
|Senior
|39-11
|Consolation Round
|113
|Kellen Moore
|Forest City
|Freshman
|41-7
|4-3
|Aybren Moore
|Atlantic
|Senior
|37-5
|120
|Brock Moore
|Forest City
|Junior
|38-13
|3:09
|Carter Straw
|Independence
|Freshman
|36-14
|132
|Averee Abben
|Osage
|Junior
|18-2
|3:55
|Kale Downey
|Clarinda
|Sophomore
|33-19
|138
|Ryan Adams
|Osage
|Senior
|40-16
|7-3
|Joel Grimes
|North Fayette Valley
|Senior
|30-7
|145
|David Cornejo
|Hampton-Dumont
|Junior
|29-6
|4-3
|Jerret Delagardelle
|Jesup
|Junior
|30-9
|152
|Kristian Gunderson
|Forest City
|Senior
|40-15
|8-1
|Alex Casey
|Anamosa
|Junior
|40-6
|160
|Jared Shaw
|GHV
|Senior
|39-9
|2:35
|Bryce Murray
|Carlisle
|Senior
|29-10
|195
|Jack Sindlinger
|Charles City
|Senior
|28-10
|9-5
|Gage Marty
|Solon
|Sophomore
|38-10
|220
|Tino Tamayo
|Charles City
|Sophomore
|24-16
|3-2
|Josh Riibe
|Central Lyon
|Junior
|37-11
|285
|Chase Crooks
|Charles City
|Sophomore
|26-13
|2-1
|Cole Miller
|Central Decatur
|Junior
|27-18
|285
|Gavin Meints
|Algona
|Senior
|31-9
|10-4
|Nicholas Wood
|Chariton
|Senior
|28-6
|285
|Austin Kelso
|Forest City
|Senior
|41-10
|6:21
|Wyatt Scheidel
|Crestwood
|Senior
|32-15