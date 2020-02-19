This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Lake Mills High School. Dashawn Linnen helped the Bulldogs win both of their games last week. On Tuesday they beat North Union 102-36 and in the win, Linnen had 16 points, was 8-10 from the field, had 2 rebounds, and 2 steals. On Friday Lake Mills beat Newman Catholic 79-70, in the win, Linnen scored 33 points was 16-23 from the field, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal. Yesterday it was announced that Linnen would be the TIC West Player of the Year. Congratulations to this week’s KIOW and MBT Prep of the Week.