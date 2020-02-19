State Education Equity Funding on it’s Way to the Iowa Senate

Area schools are watching the Iowa Legislature and lobbying local legislators whenever possible on the possibility of higher funding in several key areas. One of these has to do with equal funding for students in counties. Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann explained.

There is one area which does concern Lehmann and many other local superintendents. The state will have a surplus of funding this year and area school districts would like to see some of that excess go back into education.

 