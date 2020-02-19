Rocky Raccoon Coming to Boman

Rocky Raccoon is a Des Moines premiere Beatles Tribute experience. the group will be performing at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City Saturday night at 7 pm. Dan May of the Boman Fine Arts Center says the bad is all about authenticity when it comes to the Fab Four.

Jessica Bruckoff of the Forest City Education Foundation says this event is a fundraiser for her organization.

Dan May says there are a number of ways in which to purchase tickets.

The name Rocky Raccoon comes from the title of a song on the Beatles self-titled album from 1968, better known as The White Album.