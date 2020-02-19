North Central Iowa Research Association Plans Outlook Meeting

A growing season outlook and a discussion on corn planting date research will highlight the annual meeting of the North Central Iowa Research Association on March 4. The meeting will also feature updates of research at the Iowa State University Northern Research Farm at Kanawha.

This educational meeting will be held at The Red Shed Event Center, 908 Second Street NW, Clarion.

Registration and refreshments will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will start a 10 a.m. The meeting will adjourn at 1:30 p.m. The North Central Iowa Research Association board of directors will meet at the conclusion of the annual meeting.

There is no cost to attend. Participants are encouraged to pre-register by March 1 to help plan for meal numbers and handout materials. To register, call the ISU Extension and Outreach office in Wright County at 515-532-3453, or the ISU Extension and Outreach office in Hancock County at 641-923-2856. Certified Crop Advisers can earn CEUs for attending this meeting.

Dennis Schwab, North Central Iowa Research Association president, will begin the morning program. Schwab will update attendees on recent activities of the association. The association is the owner of the research farm at Kanawha and provides guidance to Iowa State on research priorities.

Matt Schnabel, Iowa State Northern Research Farm superintendent, will provide a season review from the Northern Research Farm at Kanawha. Schnabel will also discuss some of the research activities from 2019. Reports of current research at the farm will be available.

Brandon Zwiefel, Iowa State Northern Research Farm ag specialist, and Mike Witt, ISU Extension and Outreach field agronomist, will discuss results from the On-Farm Cooperator Trials and the involvement of local farmers.

Dennis Todey, USDA Midwest Climate Hub director, will discuss Iowa’s changing growing season. Todey will talk about the impact of these growing season changes on corn and soybean production.

Paul Kassel, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach, will discuss herbicide and weed control issues for 2020.

Mark Licht, assistant professor in agronomy and extension specialist at Iowa State, will discuss research regarding Iowa corn and soybean planting recommendations.

The morning refreshments are sponsored by First Citizens National Bank. Gold-Eagle Cooperative, MaxYield Cooperative and Calcium Products will sponsor the lunch.

The meeting is open to the public.